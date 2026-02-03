Boys Basketball:

Apollo 96, Cathedral 94 (double overtime)

(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 29 points and Owen Grove had 21 points. DeAnthony Sells led Apollo with 30 points, Trevor Terfehr added 24 points and 14 rebounds and Micah Nwachukwu had 20 points for the Eagles. The Crusaders host Milaca on Thursday.)

Fergus Falls 66, Tech 64

Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Moorhead 69

Rogers 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

Delano 78, ROCORI 51

Sauk Centre 55, Foley 52

Osakis 81, Royalton 64

Upsala 81, Kimball 60

Melrose 61, Minnewaska 52

Annandale 75, Norwood-Young America 62

Litchfield 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73

Paynesville 60, BBE 50

Zimmerman 89, Big Lake 82

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 84, ROCORI 48

(Sabres hit 12 threes in the game. Kennedy Lewis had 23, Kaiya Schumann had 22, and Lauren Morse added 11.)

Detroit Lakes 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

(Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 9 points).

Willmar 71, St. Cloud Crush 46

(Jaleyah Caeser led the Crush with 11 points, rebounds and 2 steals).

Pierz 61, Cathedral 58

(CJ Jerzak finished in double-figures with 14 points. The Crusaders are at Pequot Lakes on Thursday.)

Foley 66, Sauk Centre 63

Albany 64, Eden Valley-Watkins 53

Kimball 67, HLWW 38

Milaca 60, Annandale 29

Big Lake 69, Zimmerman 55

Melrose 67, Pillager 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 45

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Totino-Grace 2

River Lakes 3, Brainerd 0

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 5, Willmar 2

(Ella Gebhardt, Jayden Layne, and Liz Bell all scored goals for the Crush. St. Cloud finishes the regular season 16-9 overall and will host a section semifinal game one week from tonight at the MAC.)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Holdingford at Paynesville

Girls Basketball:

Pierz at Foley

Benson at Melrose