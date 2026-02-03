High School Sports Results – Monday February 2
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 96, Cathedral 94 (double overtime)
(Sal Camara led Cathedral with 29 points and Owen Grove had 21 points. DeAnthony Sells led Apollo with 30 points, Trevor Terfehr added 24 points and 14 rebounds and Micah Nwachukwu had 20 points for the Eagles. The Crusaders host Milaca on Thursday.)
Fergus Falls 66, Tech 64
Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Moorhead 69
Rogers 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
Delano 78, ROCORI 51
Sauk Centre 55, Foley 52
Osakis 81, Royalton 64
Upsala 81, Kimball 60
Melrose 61, Minnewaska 52
Annandale 75, Norwood-Young America 62
Litchfield 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 73
Paynesville 60, BBE 50
Zimmerman 89, Big Lake 82
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 84, ROCORI 48
(Sabres hit 12 threes in the game. Kennedy Lewis had 23, Kaiya Schumann had 22, and Lauren Morse added 11.)
Detroit Lakes 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
(Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 9 points).
Willmar 71, St. Cloud Crush 46
(Jaleyah Caeser led the Crush with 11 points, rebounds and 2 steals).
Pierz 61, Cathedral 58
(CJ Jerzak finished in double-figures with 14 points. The Crusaders are at Pequot Lakes on Thursday.)
Foley 66, Sauk Centre 63
Albany 64, Eden Valley-Watkins 53
Kimball 67, HLWW 38
Milaca 60, Annandale 29
Big Lake 69, Zimmerman 55
Melrose 67, Pillager 44
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 45
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Totino-Grace 2
River Lakes 3, Brainerd 0
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 5, Willmar 2
(Ella Gebhardt, Jayden Layne, and Liz Bell all scored goals for the Crush. St. Cloud finishes the regular season 16-9 overall and will host a section semifinal game one week from tonight at the MAC.)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Holdingford at Paynesville
Girls Basketball:
Pierz at Foley
Benson at Melrose