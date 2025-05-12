Prep Baseball Summaries – May 8th and 9th

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

(May 8th/9th/THURSDAY/FRIDAY)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 14 ALBANY HUSKIES 2

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, they out hit them ten to five and they were aided by eight walks. Carter Gwost started on the mound, he threw three innings, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Joey Welinski threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Joey Welinski went 2-for-4, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Alex Thoma went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Izaak Kallis went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Bobby Toure went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Dahlberg had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, scored two runs and he had a RBI. Braxten Santella had two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Nick Sprang had two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Keenan Dingmann, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and five walks. K. Holm threw one inning, he gave up to hits, four runs and one walk. W. Schmitz threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he had one strikeout B. Evenson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

E. Burnett went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bennett Hylla went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. H. Linn went 3-for-3 with a double, Keenan Dingmann scored, Owen Sunderman and Elliot Allen both was hit by a pitch and Nate Sand scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 MONTICELLO MAGIC 3

The Spartans defeated their rivals the Magic, they each collected five hits and the Spartans were aided by nine walks. Max Fredin started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Reece Kalla threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he had a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zack Folkerts, he went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Cal Heying went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Jake Stalboerger had a RBI and Caleb Maddox had a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Olmscheid had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Prom had a pair of walks. Max Freiden had a pair of walks, Gabe Sauza had a walk and a stolen base and Reece Kayla had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Magic starting pitcher Gavin Gardner threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Brock Holthaus threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Carson Deibele went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Brock Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Tim Marcus went 1-for-3 with a double and Adam Brenny went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Cale Holthaus and Dom Marschel both had a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 21 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 0

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seventeen to three. They collected a pair of doubles and triples, they had a pair of big innings, they put nine runs in the second and six in the third. Noah Waletzko threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Miles Simonsen went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Simones went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored two runs and Levi Frieler went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 1-for-2 with a triple for three RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Stutsman went 3-for-3 and he scored three runs. Landon Fish went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Scheffler had a walk and he scored a run. Cayden Behrman went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Luke Lance scored a run and Brady Thompson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jameson Kremer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Mateo Segura had a walk, a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Schreiner went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two run. Gavin Atkin went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run, Nathan Gjemse went 1-for-1 and Gavin O’Connell was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was A. Specht, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. C. Kramer threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. C. Salver threw two innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and two walks. J. Ohm-Merher, H. Peeters and Z. Sweere all went 1-for-2.

MELROSE DUTCHMEN 5 PIERZ PIONEERS 4

The Dutchmen defeated their foe the Pioneers, they out hit them nine to eight. Tyler Nathe started on the mound, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and had a pair of strikeouts. Zach Rieland threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Nathan Welle threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

Their offense was led by Zach Rieland, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Nathan Welle went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Funk went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Sam Wehlage went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Daniel Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double. Carson Thielen and Jackson Mayers both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Luke Funk had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Riley Elfering had a walk.

Preston Saehr threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and seven strikeouts. Kaden Kruschek gave up one hit and one walk. Preston Saehr went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Brayden Haberman went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Nathan Solinger went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Brecken Andres had a RBI and Saywer Lochner was hit by a pitch.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 14 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

The Hornets defeated the Storm, they out hit them eighteen to six and they were aided by six walks. The Hornets had six players with multi hit games and they played very solid defense. Jackson LaRohe started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he had eight strikeouts. Caleb Martin threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Caleb Martin went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Trenton went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Austin Schleif went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Brendan went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blayne Varner went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Jason Lund went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Owen Wiiczek had three walks, hit by pitch and he scored two runs and Cooper went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs.

Kade Gibbons started on the mound for the Storm, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he had two strikeouts. Shea Koster threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and one walk. Konnor Gulllette threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs and two walks. Vincent Murn threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he one strikeout.

Carter Reidman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Vincent Murn went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethan Mader went 1-for-3. Caleb Guzek went 1-for-1 and Shea Koster had two walks. Breckin Wegner was hit by a pitch, Kade Gibbons had a walk. Griffin Rothstein and Brody Sabin both had a walk and Elliot Miller had walk and he scored a run.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

Holy Family defeated the Crusaders for their first loss of the season, they out hit them nine to five. Nick Brien started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. Have gave up five hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Smith, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Noah Galvin went 2-for-3 and Will Otteson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Cameron Dean and Griffin Murray both went 1-for-3 and Nick Briden went 1-for-1. Jackson Smith went 1-for-1 and Joey Athman went 1-for-2.

J. Oliver threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and one walk and Jack Hamak threw three innings, he gave up two hit, one walks and he had four strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Henry Schole went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. J. Oliver went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Primus went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 3

The Bulldogs defeated their section rivals the Thunder, they out hit them eight to six, including three doubles. Austin Rimmer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Pietrowksi threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Fischer threw two innings, he gave up one hit and two walks.

Hunter Pietrowski went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Grffin Munsch went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Austin Rimmer went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Jack Fischer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Gerad Hanle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaac Guck went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Hyrkas went 1-for-2, Cayden Denne scored a run and Riley Gerard was hit by a pitch.

N. Buermann threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had a pair of strikeouts. N. Buermann went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and J. Carlson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. N. Schmit went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, D. Hartigan went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and E. Martin went 1-for-2 with two walks.

BBE JAGUARS 10 BRANDON-EVANSVILLE CHARGERS 0

The Jaguars out the Chargers ten to two, including two doubles and a home run. Ethan Mueller threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Luke Illies closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Brett DeRoo went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tyson Myers went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Cameron Loe went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Hunter Sobiech went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Jack Lunberg went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Noah DeRoo and Jesse Niklaus both scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Colton Breikreutz threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Jack Kelly threw 1 2/3 innings he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Evan Dingwall went 2-for-3, Sawyer Siefert had a walk and Jack Kelly had a sacrifice.

FOLEY FALCONS 17 MILACA WOLVES 11

The Falcons out hit their conference rivals the Wolves eleven to eight, including three doubles and a home run Ted Rasmussen threw four innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Donny Dahmen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Weston Juetten threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Porter Lochner threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Keagon Frisbie went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored to runs. Gavyn Wirth went 2-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reed Hermanson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Abfalter went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Deegan Beck went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ted Rasmussen had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Porter Loehner scored a run. Weston Juetten went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Lewandowski had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dane Wheeler had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Hunter Overson, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, twelve runs and two walks. Adam Droogsma threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Madden Van Der Zwaag threw three innings, gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Brady Overson went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and Bryce Mehwerth went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Hunter Overson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Ben Mott went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Ethan Daleiden went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Adam Droogsma had a RBI. Kaysen VenDer Zwaag had a walk and he scored a run, Madden VanDer Zwang had two walks and scored two runs and Caleb Johnson was hit by a pitch.