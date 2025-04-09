Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – April 8th, 2025

The baseball season got started on Tuesday for several local teams. Here is a look at the scores for teams around Central Minnesota.

Cathedral baseball took down Pequot Lakes 5-1. Jacob Oliver paced the Crusaders offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Four Cathedral pitchers- Owen Fradette, Ryan Liebrenz, Charlie Dolan and Jack Hamak- combined to allow just three hits on the mound.

Cathedral will host Albany on Thursday night at Joe Faber Faber.

Sartell beat Duluth East 10-0. The Sabres got 4.2 strong innings from Brayden Simones, who allowed just three hits and struck out eight batters. Austin Lahr smacked a home run to pace the Sabres' offense.

Sartell will play at St. Cloud on Thursday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Milaca 4, Albany 2

Rockford 11, Royalton 2

SOFTBALL

St. Francis 3, Becker 1

Dassel-Cokato 13, Kimball 6