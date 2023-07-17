Pop-Up Grocery Store In St. Cloud Today 3:30 to 5:30 PM

DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

July Menu includes:

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

Chicken Drumsticks 3 pounds

Turkey Sausage Chub 3 pound

Salmon Portions 1 pound.

Beef Franks 15 ounces

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

Chicken Breasts Boneless Chicken skinless 4 pounds

Seasoned Turkey Burgers 2 pounds

Bacon 2 pounds

Pork Beer Brats 14ounces

Pork Polish Kielbasa Rope 13.5 ounces

Ground Beef 1 pound

PRODUCE PACK $10

Russet Potatoes 5 pounds

Yellow Onions 2 pounds

Carrots 1 pound

Radishes 1 pound

Gala Apples 3 count

Oranges 3 count

Pears 2 count

HOT BUYS

Bone in Pork Chops 2 pounds for $4.00

Local Walley Fillets 1 pound for $14.00

LOCATION IN ST. CLOUD

Fare For All will be in St. Cloud today from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Cloud, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

