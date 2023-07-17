Pop-Up Grocery Store In St. Cloud Today 3:30 to 5:30 PM
DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!
Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.
July Menu includes:
MINI MEAT PACK C $11
Chicken Drumsticks 3 pounds
Turkey Sausage Chub 3 pound
Salmon Portions 1 pound.
Beef Franks 15 ounces
MEGA MEAT PACK W $25
Chicken Breasts Boneless Chicken skinless 4 pounds
Seasoned Turkey Burgers 2 pounds
Bacon 2 pounds
Pork Beer Brats 14ounces
Pork Polish Kielbasa Rope 13.5 ounces
Ground Beef 1 pound
PRODUCE PACK $10
Russet Potatoes 5 pounds
Yellow Onions 2 pounds
Carrots 1 pound
Radishes 1 pound
Gala Apples 3 count
Oranges 3 count
Pears 2 count
HOT BUYS
Bone in Pork Chops 2 pounds for $4.00
Local Walley Fillets 1 pound for $14.00
LOCATION IN ST. CLOUD
Fare For All will be in St. Cloud today from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.
Salem Lutheran Church
90 Riverside Drive SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
HOW IT WORKS
It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Cloud, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.