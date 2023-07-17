The ‘First Ever’ St Cloud Splashpad Was A Huge Success!

This weekend marked the first 'pop-up splash pad' event that took place in St. Cloud. According to the folks at St. Cloud Park and Recreation, it was a HUGE success, and the weather Saturday was part of the success.

St. Cloud Parks and Recreation posted a thank you to all of those who took advantage of the pop-up, and those that volunteered their time and businesses who assisted in making the event happen.

A huge thank you to everyone who came out for our first-ever Pop-Up Splash Pad partnership with St. Cloud Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 464 & St. Cloud Police Department! We had SO much fun with you and loved seeing all of the smiles!

Attendees to the event, which was held Saturday at Centennial Park, from 4-6pm were treated to running through the spray of a firehose, they could touch and climb into a fire truck and police car, and there were lawn games set up to play.

Along with the trucks and cars members of St. Cloud's Fire and Police Department were also on hand to interact with the families that attended.

My guess is that this 'first-ever' pop-up splash pad won't be the last one held by Parks and Rec here in St. Cloud, based on their reaction to the turnout.

