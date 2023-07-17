Big Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Still Up For Grabs

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $900 million for Monday's drawing.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $465.1 million.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the next drawing Tuesday night is $640 million. It's $328.0 million for the cash option.

It's the seventh-largest prize in that game's history.

