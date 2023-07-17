1 Dead, 3 Seriously Hurt in Wrong Way Crash

EAGAN (WJON News) -- One person is dead and three others suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday on Interstate 35E in Eagan in Dakota County.

An SUV pulling a boat was going south on the interstate when a car entered the interstate going the wrong way heading north in the southbound lanes. Immediately after entering the interstate, the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the wrong-way car, 28-year-old Nraughli Vang of South St. Paul died in the crash. He is suspected of being under the influence.

Get our free mobile app

The three people in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Regions Hospital, 60-year-old Nancy Heideman, 25-year-old Desirae Heideman, and 57-year-old Randy Heideman all of Albert Lea.

READ RELATED ARTICLES