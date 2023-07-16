Deputy Hit by SUV While Directing Traffic at Pierz Freedom Fest

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Morrison County Sheriff's Deputy was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle while working at a local summer music festival this weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Brady Pundsack was directing traffic on Highway 25 in Pierz during Freedom Fest Saturday night.

Authorities say he was hit in the roadway by an SUV going north on Highway 25 around 9:30 p.m. Pundsack was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, an unidentified 17-year-old boy, and his passenger, 16-year-old Kataya Hebler of Pierz were not hurt.

