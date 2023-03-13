Crimestoppers: Avon Police Looking For Car Theft Suspects

The Avon Police Department are looking to identify some theft suspects involved with theft of vehicle parts. That according to Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers. Pictures are available on the Avon Police Department facebook page and one of the pictures is above.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2600 block of 1st Street North. Mages says the vehicle is a 2003 black Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license HSH 524. The vehicle has a bright red sticker on the back window. She says it is the truck version and not the SUV version.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting property damage on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South where on February 26 at 6:30 p.m. 3 women of Somali heritage got into a verbal argument with a white male in his 60s. Mages says when the women left the area the male vandalized their vehicle with a key and put a racial slur into the side of the vehicle and then left the scene. The suspect was driving a 2000s model green Ford Ranger with chrome trims on the lower part of the vehicle.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 1300 block of 15th Street North where a garage was broken into and items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.