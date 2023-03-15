St. Cloud COP House Accepting Donations for Annual Celebration

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department Community Engagement-Community Response Team is collecting donations for an upcoming annual religious holiday celebration.

The department is once again partnering with the Professional Somali Women’s Group to hand out candy bags for kids during Eid-al-Fitr next month. The Islamic Festival of Sweets, the holiday celebrates the end of Ramadan, which this year runs from March 23rd through April 23rd.

Donations of candy, juice boxes, and bottled water can be made at the Community Outpost on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. now through April 14th. The COP House at 600 13th Street South will not only store the donations, but also host the packaging event, and serve as one of several distribution locations on the day of the event.