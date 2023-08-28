Man Charged After St. Cloud Gas Station Hold-Up

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man faces a charge of 1st-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly pulling a BB gun on a store clerk.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Marathon gas station in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South just after 10:30 Friday night.

According to the criminal complaint, a store clerk said a man he didn't know walked into the store, started shopping for items, and became upset.

At one point the clerk asked the man to leave. That's when 20-year-old Demarion Farrell allegedly pulled a handgun out of a bag, said he was from Chicago and threatened to shoot the clerk. He then left the store without paying for the items.

Get our free mobile app

Witnesses saw Farrell leave on a bike headed west toward Lake George. Officers caught up with him a few blocks away.

Court records allege Farrell admitted to being at the store and threatening the clerk. Officers discovered a replica Colt .45 handgun and the stolen merchandise.

No one was hurt in the incident.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Justin Timberlake Lists $10 Million Nashville Property If you've got an extra $10 million, you can live in Franklin, Tennessee near Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. Take a look at this stunning property recently listed by Justin Timberlake.

LOOK: Was 2023 The Hottest Summer On Record? Temperatures soared in 2023 as brutal heat set new records across the United States this summer.