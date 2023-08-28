Man Charged After St. Cloud Gas Station Hold-Up
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man faces a charge of 1st-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly pulling a BB gun on a store clerk.
St. Cloud Police were called to the Marathon gas station in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South just after 10:30 Friday night.
According to the criminal complaint, a store clerk said a man he didn't know walked into the store, started shopping for items, and became upset.
At one point the clerk asked the man to leave. That's when 20-year-old Demarion Farrell allegedly pulled a handgun out of a bag, said he was from Chicago and threatened to shoot the clerk. He then left the store without paying for the items.
Witnesses saw Farrell leave on a bike headed west toward Lake George. Officers caught up with him a few blocks away.
Court records allege Farrell admitted to being at the store and threatening the clerk. Officers discovered a replica Colt .45 handgun and the stolen merchandise.
No one was hurt in the incident.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting "The BRRR is Back for Winter 2024
- Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery Owner Dies
- St. Cloud Mayor Presents 2024 Proposed Budget
- Central Minnesota Businesses Awarded State Grants to Help Expand