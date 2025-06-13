Pierz Baseball Postseason Update

STATE TOURNAMENT

PINE ISLAND 1 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

The Panthers defeated their quarterfinal state tourney foe the Pioneers, they out hit them six for four. Brandon Week threw seven innings, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lucas Sems threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brandon Week went 1-for-4 with a double and Landon Lowrie went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Mason Jasperson went 2-for-4 with a double and Ben Grabau went 1-for-2 with a walk. Tyler Applen went 1-for-3, Lucas Sems had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Nick Thein had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Pioneers Brady Habberman threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Their offense was led by Grady Young, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2 with a walk. Bo Woitalla had two walks, Jackson Thielen had a walk and Brady Habberman had a stolen base.

PIERZ PIONEERS 7 MAPLE RIVER 1

The Pioneers defeated their consolation foe the Eagles, they out hit them seven to six, including three doubles. Nate Solinger threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brecken Andres, he went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kaden Kruschek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Grady Young went 2-for-4 with a double. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-1 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Solinger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Brady Haberman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Maple Lake Caleb Thompson threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and he had two strikeouts. Kashton Wede threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. The offense was led by Carson Urban, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Wyatt Walters went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Halvorson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Kashton Wede went 1-for-3. Caleb Thompson was hit by a pitch, CarsonHealy and Wyatt Birr both had a walk.

PIERZ and LUVERNE will share consolation title be cause of the rain out

SECTION ChAMPIONSHIP

Thursday May 5th

PIERZ PIONEERS 3 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Huskies, to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They out hit them six to five, including two doubles. Nate Solinger threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kaden Kruschek threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brecken Andres, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Danny Litke went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Thielen went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-4. Grady Young went 1-for-3 and Sawyer Lochner was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Ethan Meyer threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Kyle Holm threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elliot Burnett went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3 with a double. Nate Sand went 1-for-3 with a double, Kyle Holm went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Bennett Hylla had two walks and Zach Birr had a walk.