Perez Leads Twins Past Astros

The Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday night at Target Field. With the win, the Twins improve to 18-10 on the season, and 2.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Minnesota starting pitcher Martin Perez was excellent in his eight innings of work, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out seven Houston batters. Perez is now 4-0 on the season.

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz finished 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in, Jonathan Schoop blasted a two-run home run and Jorge Polanco finished with a pair of hits and a run batted in.

The Twins will wrap up their four game series with the Astros Thursday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.