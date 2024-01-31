Percy Jackson Comes To Life At Paramount
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A beloved book will come to life at the Paramount Center for the Arts over the next two weekends. GREAT Theatre is putting on "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical." It is based on the book series by Rick Riordan and features original rock music.
Director Aimee Miron says the musical is about teaching kids how to be the hero of their own story and it will engage fans and bring a new audience to the series:
"I think that this will hopefully engage a whole new audience, you know youth who have read these books, youth who are now probably in college and beyond who have read these books, will be able to engage with their elders in a new way around this story which I think is pretty cool."
Miron says because the story is so popular they got a large turnout for auditions and it was hard to cast:
"It was just a joy to see all of these young people and adults come out to tell this particular story, casting was tough."
She also says it takes a lot of people, hard work and effort to put on a show like The Lightning Thief:
"It takes a lot of hands to put on a project like this and everybody has roles. Regardless if they have on-stage roles, they also have roles backstage where they're helping with different things, helping create the magic and you know make the show a wonderful success."
Miron says the musical has everything from the books: monsters, gods, heroes, and swordplay. Shows are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and tickets cost $28 - $48.
