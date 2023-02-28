Paramount Announces Summer Performances, Movies and Camps

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's going to be a busy summer at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The organization has recently announced their schedule of summer performances, movies and art camps

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She says there will be a lot of new and familiar faces taking the stage this summer.

Starting in June we will kick things off with Ronnie McDowell, who is a legendary Country artist. So that is someone new for us and we are really excited to bring him in to kick off our summer series on June 8th.

Other performances include Radiant Rhythm, School of Rock and The Killer Vees celebrating the music of Neil Diamond.

Boulka says in addition to the on stage performances, they are also excited to announce the return of movies on the big screen.

It's not something the Paramount is known for, but it is something we have the capability to do. We've heard before that when people do come to see movies here they really love it.

Featured films include The Big Lebowski, The Breakfast Club and Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Boulka says if all goes well they hope to make the summer movie series an annual thing.

Finally, the Paramount's summer art camps are packed with opportunities for youth.

Boulka says they also have a full schedule of summer art camps featuring all forms of art including painting, clay, mixed media and more.

Camps are open to students ages 7-14 and spaces fill up quickly.

Tickets go on sale and class registrations open Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Details can be found on the Paramount Theatre website or by calling the box office 320-259-5463.

