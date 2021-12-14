Celebrate the Paramount’s 100th Birthday on Christmas Eve Day

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud has one more event planned to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Because the theatre opened on Christmas Eve, we decided we couldn't let that day go by without marking it. So, we're having a birthday party. The 100th birthday of the Paramount Theatre. Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24th we're inviting people to come in for free cake, coffee and punch and a little bit of music.

Executive Director Bob Johnson says you can also buy a limited edition centennial brass ornament in the style of the theatre's chandeliers.

You can also do some last-minute Christmas shopping in the Gift Gallery, which features over 80 local and regional artists.