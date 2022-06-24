Paramount Announces Fall Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has released its fall schedule.

Director of Performing Arts Gretchen Boulka says this fall features a few popular music groups making a return to St. Cloud.

We're going to have the Glenn Miller Orchestra back, they've been at the Paramount before and they're always really popular. The Fabulous Armadillos are going to be back this year. They're doing their Eagles show “Taking It To the Limit”. That hasn't been at the Paramount for a while. So we're happy to bring that production back.

Even with summer in full swing, the Paramount Center for the Arts is getting ready for the holiday season. Boulka says tickets always go fast for the holiday events.

Going back to great theater, they're going to do Irving Berlin's White Christmas this year, which is a family favorite for a lot of people. So that kicks off our holiday season. And then we have a show called “An Andy and Bing Christmas”. So these are the holiday albums of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby. We've had that here a few years ago. And that was a very popular show.

The entire fall lineup has been announced. For a schedule of events, visit WJON dot com.

Other upcoming events at the Paramount:

The Midtown Men – former leads from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys” singing hits from The Four Seasons and more

The Bluegrass Barbeque

GREAT Theater – “The Play That Goes Wrong”

TedX St. Cloud

The Piano String Quartet

For a schedule of upcoming events, and to purchase tickets online, click here.