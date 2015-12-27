Penguins Crush The Wild 3-1

ST. PAUL - The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 in last (Saturday) night's game.

All the action happened in the second period - Syndey Crosby scored the first goal of the game backing him up with the second goal of game was Eric Fehr. The Wild fought back with Jason Zucker scoring 18:55 into the second bringing the score to 2-1. The Penguins scored again before the end of the second bringing the score to 3-1.

The Wild face the Detroit Red Wings tomorrow (Monday) at 7 p.m. in St. Paul.