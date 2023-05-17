Paynesville Man Faces New Sexual Abuse Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another victim has come forward accusing a Paynesville man of sexually abusing her when she was a child.

Forty-year-old Matthew Steinemann is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly abusing the girl for seven months in 2016.

Court records show the girl was older than 13-years-old but younger than 16 at the time. She told investigators Steinemann would rape her at least three times per week during that time and gave her alcohol and cigarettes to keep her from telling anyone.

Court records show the victim was able to provide a description of an item used in the assault which was found at Steinemann's residence and confiscated.

Steinemann was booked into the Stearns County Jail just about a week after he was charged with sexually assaulting a different girl.

Steinemann is due back in court on June 1st.

