Another Water Park Opening June 2nd Just 2 Hours from St. Cloud
A water park that has everything. We are talking a rock climbing wall, a lazy river, a splash pad, water slides, activity pool, zero depth pool and more! This is a park where there is something for everyone in your family to enjoy no matter what your age is.
River Springs Water Park is located in Owatonna, just about 2 hour drive from St. Cloud. This is totally worth the drive, and might be worth thinking about getting a season pass for the summer.
River Springs opens June 2nd for this season. The cost for a season pass seems pretty reasonable considering how many activities are included.
- Individual Season Pass: $90
- Family Season Pass: Includes 3 people - $185 ($22 for each additional person)
You can also just pay per day/visit, and those rates change as the summer goes on. Rates and conditions are posted on their website.
Open Swim Hours
June 1: 4-7 p.m. (Special of $5 per person this day)
June 2 - August 6
Monday-Friday: 12-7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 12-8 p.m.
August 7 - August 20
Monday-Sunday 12-7 p.m.
Rates
June 2 - August 6:
- $7.50 per person 48" and above
- $5.50 per person under 48"
- $5 Twilight Fee (5 p.m.-Close)
August 7 - August 21:
- $5 per person
**All summer children under two are free with a paid adult.
Time to make some Summer plans. With the Winter that we all just made it through, it's time to look forward to enjoying some warm outdoor summer weather.
