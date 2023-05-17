Benefit For Central MN Man Diagnosed With Stage 3 Cancer This Saturday
Tyler Walther reach out to us a few days ago to let us know that his stepfather Joe Messer, was diagnosed with Stage 3 ColoRectal back in February.
Joe Messer has been an employee at Dairyland Supply for the past 19 years and is currently unable to work because of his condition. What's even worse, is that his wife April is unable to work regular hours because she is caring for Joe and bringing him to his appointments. As you can imagine, a labor of love, but for both of them, a very trying time.
Joe is currently undergoing radiation treatments every morning, and undergoing chemotherapy 24/7 for six weeks. After his treatments, he will undergo surgery to remove the tumors. After the tumors are removed, Joe will have 5 more additional weeks of harder chemotherapy. As you can imagine, Joe is a trooper and is fighting hard as he goes through this difficult time.
The benefit for Joe Messer is going to be held this Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at the Sauk Centre Legion. Free will donations will be accepted and will be put toward medical expenses for Joe. There will also be a bank account set up if you are unable to attend the event. The bank account to make financial contributions is as follows:
Send contributions to:
Minnesota National Bank
Sauk Centre
"Joe Messer Benefit"
Benefit Location
Sauk Centre Legion
128 Main Street S.
Sauk Centre, MN
Benefit Date & Time
Saturday, May 20th
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
- Enjoy 'Walking Tacos'
- Silent Auction: items include a brand new ms291 Stihl Chainsaw, a Custom-made wine rack, a set of 4 etched glass cups, and much, much more.
- Bake Sale! Yum!!!
You can learn more by clicking HERE now.