Blooming Beauty! This Minnesota Home Is Surrounded By Thousands Of Tulips!

Do you love the beautiful flowers that ring in spring in Minnesota? I do too. That's why I had to share this story with you. If you visit Minneapolis, you may want to make a special drive to 'The Minneapolis Tulip House' to brighten your day.

FLOWERS FLOWERS FLOWERS

I'm so excited to see everything greening up right now; and even in my own backyard, ferns that I thought were never going to start expanding after being planted 2-3 years ago, have decided that this is the year they are going to do just that. Ferns, Lilies, and Iris are getting ready to bloom.

BEAUTIFUL TULIPS

There is one flower I absolutely love that I DON'T have planted in my backyard, and that's beautiful tulips. There is a place in Minneapolis that has more than a few tulips planted around their house; they have over 18,000 tulips in their yard; and they are inviting you to come and enjoy the viewing!

EVERYONE IS WELCOME

I love that they posted this sign in their yard along with all of these breathtaking flowers. People have stated that they were just driving through the area, and spotted the flowers. They absolutely HAD to stop where they were going, to pull over and take some photos, take in the sights and the wonderful scents of these amazing flowers.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY

There are so many varieties of Tulips here, that each one deserves its own photo opportunity.

COMMUNITY

The flowers not only take our breath away; but they lead to a community coming together, to all share a common bond in the beauty around us.

LOCATION

You can see the Tulip House at the corner of South Humboldt Avenue and West 25th Street in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

You can also see a full video of the flowers and joy that they are bringing people by watching the video below. Enjoy.

