20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma

There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma.

I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.

For starters.... -40 temperatures. We are used to it, they wouldn't be able to function. It would knock them right out.

Thinking chain restaurants like Applebees and Olive Garden are fine dining. If you have to drive over an hour to get to it, it's special.

Pot luck dinners. It's mostly just a row of crock pots with different dips.

Towns that consist only of a church and two bars.

Speaking of bars, pan of bars, particularly 7-Layer bars. They just have a lot going on and it might be overwhelming.

Small-town American Legion Bingo night. It's far too intense for an outsider to handle.

Michelob Golden Light, and a lot of it.

A Jucy Lucy. The lava-temperature cheese will be too much for them to handle.

Driving two or more hours to get to a town with a major mall.

The steering wheel finger wave. It's something that we all do, but they are going to be very confused by it and not know why strangers are always waving at them.

Polar plunges for charity. Raising money for a cause by jumping into a frozen lake is going to blow their minds.

Cows getting out and wandering on gravel roads.

A cabin in Northern Minnesota. Like an old school small cabin, no running water, with a wood stove. And having that be labeled a "getaway".

Deer hunting season. Just as a whole. Not something I am confident they could handle mentally processing.

Knowing that there is a false spring season before spring actually shows up. It's always followed by a massive winter storm in April.

Any of the deep-fried food at the Minnesota State Fair.

Hotdish. Specifically tater tot.

Ice fishing. Spending hours sitting in the middle of a frozen lake seems like something they would lose their minds over.

Having different coats for different seasons. Everyone knows fall coats and winter coats are two totally different things.

And finally: Meat Raffles on a Friday night as entertainment. We treat meat raffles like a sport in these parts and I'm pretty sure they aren't ready to compete.

