Our Dream Getaway 67 winner has been revealed! Congratulations going out to Mark Reichert of Sartell. I'm not sure...but I think we woke Mark up when we called him at 6:30 in the morning. After he realized what was happening, I think he was okay with the early morning phone call.

Mark told us that he's not sure yet where he will be going, but will surely be taking his wife somewhere wonderful.

It will truly be a Happy Holiday season for Mark! Congratulations again to Mark and the other 66 Dream Getaway winners that have escaped to beautiful locations all over the world.

