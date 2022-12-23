Salvation Army Receives Special Gift

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Salvation Army got a very unique gift in one of their kettles this season.

An anonymous donor dropped a wedding ring from a woman who passed over 50 years ago into a kettle in North Dakota.

The included note reads the ring belonged to a hospital nurse and mother who passed in 1970.

Photo: Submitted by Salvation Army Photo: Submitted by Salvation Army loading...

Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander, says donations like this are not uncommon in Salvation Army kettles.

We regularly see generous acts like this—people who give of themselves so that others can obtain the necessities to live. We’ll never know who this selfless person is, but we want them to know how much we appreciate their act of kindness and how much it means to us.

Salvation Army officials would not report the value of the ring but said the gift will be used to provide food, shelter, and care for people struggling during the holiday season. Officials say, because of inflation, the average Minnesota household is spending more than $800/month since January 2021. As a result, demand for services from the Salvation Army is up by 30%.