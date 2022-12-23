What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!

I've got to admit, I have never really lived in an area where I'd be looking for evergreen branches on top of frozen Minnesota lakes. Now that's not to say I've never lived in Minnesota before, as I have pretty much never left, but Southern Minnesota doesn't see a lot of dark house fish spearing, as compared to Central and Northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently posted about the sport and some things you should know about it if you want to try your hand this winter.

Some of the highlights to know from the Minnesota DNR:

* Residents 18 - 89 and nonresidents age 18 and older need a spearing license and an angling license to participate in dark house spearing season. Youth age 16 and 17 do not need a spearing license.

* Spearers can spear fish from sunrise to sunset, Nov. 15, 2022 - Feb. 26, 2023.

* Mark your hole before you leave so that others don't step or fall in. Evergreen branches are a good option.

You can get more information on dark house spearing by heading to the Minnesota DNR website by clicking here.

