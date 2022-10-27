Parts of Stearns, Sherburne Counties in Moderate Drought

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is little change in this week's drought update.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 79 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, 45 percent is in a Moderate Drought, 16 percent is in a Severe Drought, and four percent is in an Extreme Drought.

In the tri-county area, only northern Benton County has had adequate rain so far this year. Southern Benton and Northern Stearns Counties are listed as abnormally dry. Southern Stearns and most of Sherburne counties are in a moderate drought.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has only had .31 of an inch of rain so far this month, which is nearly two inches below normal. We've had 2.54 inches of rain for the months of September and October combined, which is 2.75 inches below normal. For the year to date, we've had 28 1/2 inches of precipitation, which is 2 1/2 inches above normal.

The forecast is calling for some light rain Thursday morning, otherwise, the dry conditions are expected to continue at least into the middle of next week.