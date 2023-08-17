Recent Rainfall Eases Minnesota Drought Conditions

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some significant rainfall Sunday and Monday has eased some of the drought conditions in Minnesota.

The 2.28 inches of rain in St. Cloud means the dry conditions have improved from extreme drought to severe drought in the Tri-County area.

Most of Stearns County is in a moderate drought with the eastern sliver of Stearns County and a good portion of Benton and Sherburne Counties still in the severe drought category.

Approximately 73% of Minnesota is in a moderate drought and nearly all of the state is considered abnormally dry.

