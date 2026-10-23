Central Minnesota football teams are gearing up for the section playoffs, which begin next week. On Thursday, teams learned where and when they would be playing in the opening round.

SECTION 5AA

St. Cloud Cathedral is the #6 seed in Section 5AA and will match up with #3 Eden Valley-Watkins on Tuesday, October 27th at 7 p.m.

The winner of that game will meet up with the winner of Tuesday's game between #7 KMS and #2 Kimball on Halloween afternoon.

Top seed Redwood Valley gets a first-round bye, while #4 Paynesville meets #5 ACGC on Tuesday.

SECTION 8AAA

The Tech Tigers are the #5 seed in Section 8AAAA, placing them in a matchup with #4 Princeton on Tuesday, October 27th at 7 p.m.. The winner will meet top-seeded Fergus Falls on Halloween afternoon.

The other half of the bracket sees #6 Little Falls visiting #3 Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with the winner meeting Becker on Halloween.

SECTION 8AAAAA

Sauk Rapids-Rice earned the #4 seed in Section 8AAAAA and a home game against #5 Bemidji on Tuesday, October 27th. The winner will play at #1 seed Brainerd on Halloween.

#3 seed Sartell will play at #2 seed Alexandria in a semifinal on Halloween.

SECTION 2AAAA

The ROCORI Spartans are the #4 seed in 2AAAA and will host #5 St. Peter in Cold Spring on Tuesday, October 27th. The winner of that matchup will play at #1 seed Willmar on Halloween at 3 p.m..

#3 Hutchinson will host #6 New Ulm, with the winner playing at #2 Marshall on Halloween.

SECTION 5AAA

The Foley Falcons hold the #2 seed in the Section 5AAA tournament and will host the winner of #3 Mora/#6 Spectrum on Halloween afternoon.

#4 Milaca will host #5 Pine City on Tuesday night, with the winner heading to #1 seed Annandale on Halloween.