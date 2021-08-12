Forty-Two Percent of Minnesota Now in ‘Extreme’ Drought

UNDATED -- The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 42 percent of the state is now in an 'extreme' drought. That is up from 35 percent last week.

All of Benton and Sherburne Counties are in extreme drought status, along with the eastern half of Stearns County.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The percentage of the state in at least a 'severe' drought hasn't changed much going down from 79 percent last week to 78 percent this week. That's because the far southeastern corner of the state got some significant rain late last week.

Weather stats for St. Cloud:

For the month of August, this is still our driest August on record so far (although it's still early in the month).

#1). .29" - 2021

#2). .42" - 1950

The month of July ended up being our 6th driest on record in St. Cloud at just .83" of rain.

For the summer, right now we're on track for this to be the second driest summer on record so far.

#1). 3.51" - 1950

#2). 3.75" - 2021

#3). 5.53" - 1929

For the entire year, we're still on track for this to be our driest year on record, but we still have a long way to go in the year.

#1). 12.93" - 2021

#2). 14.64" - 1910

Most St. Cloud metro area cities either have a total watering ban in place, or are restricting watering to just one day a week.

