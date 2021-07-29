Drought Conditions Worsen in Minnesota

UNDATED -- The drought has gotten worse over the past week in Minnesota.

The update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 22 percent of the state is now in an "extreme drought", up from 18.5 percent a week ago.

Additionally, 75 percent of the state is listed in a "severe drought" up from 72 percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Earlier this week Stearns and Benton Counties were added to a growing list of counties under a burn striction.

On Monday night the Satell City Council reiterated the importance for residents to conserve water.

The National Weather Service says we've had just .83" of rain here in St. Cloud so far this month. That is 2.44 inches below normal. For the summer months of June and July we've had 3.46 inches, which is 3.56 inches below normal. And, for the year to date, we've had 12.56 inches of precipitation, which is 3.65 inches below normal.