FORT MYERS, FL. -- Newcomer Byung-Ho Park hit his third home run of the spring, but the Minnesota Twins fell to the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Friday afternoon.

The Twins also got doubles from Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano. Max Kepler and Juan Centeno also added RBI singles.

Starter Kyle Gibson gave up four hits and two runs in two innings for the Twins in the loss.

Spring Training continues Saturday as the Twins play the Baltimore Orioles . First pitch is at noon.