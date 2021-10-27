Paramount Getting Set for Full November Schedule

The Paramount Theatre is set for a full November schedule of shows. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She joined me on WJON this week. She says starting November 1st the Paramount is requiring a prove of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test.

ST. CLOUD MUNICIPAL BAND Starting November 1, 2021, the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event for all…

BRANSON COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 1:30 & 7:00 Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1:30 Starting November 1, 2021, the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination… LAURIE FORSTER: THE WINE COACH Starting November 1, 2021, the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event for all…

JUSTIN PLOOF & THE THROWBACKS: TRIBUTE TO CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Starting November 1, 2021, the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event for all… LUCA STRICAGNOLI Starting November 1, 2021, the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event for all… THE SOUND OF MUSIC Presented by GREAT Theatre Saturday, November 13th at 7:30pm Sunday, November 14th at 2pm Friday, November 19th at 7:30pm Saturday, November 20th at 2pm Saturday, November 20th at 7:30pm Sunday, November 21st at… Learn more about these shows at paramountarts.org

My conversation with Gretchen Boulka is available below.