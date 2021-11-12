Sing Along to GREAT Theatre’s Production of The Sound of Music

ST. CLOUD --The hills won't be the only thing alive with music this weekend.

GREAT Theatre is bringing their production of The Sound of Music to the Paramount Theatre stage.

Get our free mobile app

The show is about a high-spirited young woman named Maria who transforms the home of the Von Trapp family from a place of rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music.

Director Aimee Miron says the show is something audiences have been asking for GREAT to bring back, and they are excited to grant their request.

We started months ago talking about the vision of the show and what the set would look like, and now it's coming to life all around us. We couldn't do it without all the amazing volunteers and the staff at GREAT and we can wait to share it with the audience.

Miron says while they have thrown in their own twist on the show, audiences will still recognized the same iconic songs they've grown to love and sing along with.

Steve Cragle plays Captain Von Trapp in the production. He says he's really embraced the role and looks forward to performing in front of an audience again.

It's an iconic show and a well-known story. It's a wonderful role and I'm looking forward to presenting our show and seeing that energetic audience participation.

Cragle says studied for the role so much he learned how to play the whistle Captain Von Trapp uses as well as his iconic song Edelweiss on the guitar.

GREAT Theatre's The Sound of Music begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $36 for adults and $28 for students.