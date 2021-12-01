Paramount Has Full Schedule of Holiday Shows This Month

The Paramount Theatre has a full schedule of holiday shows planned for the month of December. Gretchen Boulka is the Performing Arts Director at the Paramount. She says they are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. All attendees are required to wear a mask.

The Holiday shows are below:

CHRISTMAS WITH THE STEELES Starting November 1, 2021, the Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the event for all… THE NUTCRACKER BALLET Thursday, December 9 at 7pm Friday, December 10 at 7pm Saturday, December 11 at 2pm

Sunday, December 19, 7:30pm Monday, December 20, 7:30pm Tuesday, December 21, 7:30pm Wednesday, December 22, 7:30pm Thursday, December 23, 7:30pm

This Christmas Eve – Friday, December 24th, the Paramount will open its doors to the public (and last-minute holiday shoppers) for cake, coffee and punch to mark the exact day of the theatre’s…

TWO SHOWS! Tuesday, December 28th at 1:30 & 7:30

For more information on these show go to paramountarts.org . If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gretchen Boulka it is available below.