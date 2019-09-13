Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST]

Dave and I talk about the Twins push for the playoffs and how the injuries are costing them games when they have a chance to put Cleveland away. Lots of top starting pitchers will be available in free agency this coming off-season. Find out who Dave thinks the Twins will sign.

The Vikings play the Packers Sunday. They placed receiver Josh Doctson on Injured Reserve/designated to return list Thursday. Dave and I talk about where the Vikings could improve and how many clutch quarterbacks the Vikings have had in their history.

Tech and Apollo met in high school football last week. Dave and I discussed who stood out and how good each team will be this season.