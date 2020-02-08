Overtime Goal Pushes Huskies Past Tigers

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team extended their win streak to three games by edging out Colorado College on Friday.

Neither team scored in the opening period. Colorado College found the net twice in the second to build up a 2-0 lead over the Huskies. SCSU responded by scoring two unanswered goals to tie it up.

The third period was again scoreless as the well-matched teams battled it out. In the extra period, it was St. Cloud State that put the game away 3-2.

Chase Brand, Jack Poehling, and Jack Ahcan each scored one for the Huskies. David Hrenak made 22 saves and allowed two goals.

The Huskies improve to 11-12-4 and 8-9-0 NCHC. They will face the Tigers in game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.