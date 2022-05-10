Over 1 1/2″ of Rain in St. Cloud on Monday, More Storms Likely

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.64 inches of rain in St. Cloud on Monday.

We're now at 7.26 inches of rain for the spring months of March, April and May. That is more than 2 inches above normal so far for the period.

The rain on Monday was a lot, but nowhere near the record for the date, that is 3.22 inches of rain that fell on May 9th, 1979.

Rounds of thunderstorms are likely Wednesday through Thursday night. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding are also possible Wednesday night.

A greater severe weather event appears likely Thursday afternoon and evening. There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms across Minnesota and far western Wisconsin. Very large hail, widespread damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are likely. A hot and humid airmass will arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat indices in the 90s are expected across southern Minnesota