MOTLEY -- A man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 south of Motley.

Sixty-one-year-old Vernon Hintz of Randall was driving his Jeep heading east when his vehicle left the road due to medical reasons.

Hintz was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.