Cold Spring Baseball Association Seek Field Lighting Improvements

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring Baseball Association is looking to upgrade the lighting at the ball park.

During Tuesday's city council meeting the council will consider entering into a development agreement with the organization for the project.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says they did lobby for some state funding for the project, but were unsuccessful.

Murphy says the Association has a donor that is willing to cover the cost of the project but need this agreement finalized before that can happen.

Back in September, the proposed project was estimated at $364,000 to replace the field's 66 halogen lights with LEDs.

The lighting upgrades are just one of several improvements proposed by the Cold Spring Baseball Association.

Back in March, the Association announced plans for a new 15,500 square-foot field house, which will include turfed batting cages, new bathrooms, locker rooms, and a conference room.