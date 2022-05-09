Sartell City Council Considers Golf Cart Ordinance

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are considering an ordinance that would make it legal to operate golf carts within city limits.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

City Administrator Anna Gruber says the ordinance would provide a structure and process for the city to issue permits, as well as the requirements on how they can be operated throughout the community.

Drivers would be required to be 16-years-old and have proof of a valid driver's license. The golf carts must have proof of insurance before a permit is given. Driver's must also obey all traffic laws and stay as close to the right shoulder as possible.

Additional guidelines under the ordinance would prohibit the golf carts from operating on city streets or roadways with speed limits over 30 mph, and make it illegal to drive on any public sidewalk or pedestrian biking and walking path.

No action was taken as the city council awaits further review from the city's legal representation.

The council is expected to take action on the proposed ordinance at their May 23rd meeting.