Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

Photo by Nikolas Noonan on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight.

The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.

National Weather Service
loading...

Be sure you have multiple ways to receive severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings this afternoon and tonight.

The severe weather risk returns across our area on Wednesday.

National Weather Service
loading...

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

 

Filed Under: Tornado Watch
Categories: weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top