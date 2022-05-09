Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight.
The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.
Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.
Be sure you have multiple ways to receive severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings this afternoon and tonight.
The severe weather risk returns across our area on Wednesday.
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages