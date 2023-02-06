Organizers of “Night of the Stars” Happy to Be Back

LEAF's Night of the Stars is back after a 2-year absence this Friday and Saturday at Tech High School with shows at 7 p.m. each night. Directors Denny Smith and Victoria Hedtke, emcee Gary Zwack and longtime performer Winston Johnson joined me on WJON to talk about the shows.

Night of the Stars is a variety talent show that is a fundraiser to support District 742 education and activities. The performers are all District 742 talent. Zwack says they have a good variety of musical acts and he describes the shows as "a slick, professional production and it doesn't look like a typical high school band or orchestra concert". New this year the show will include a performance from a group of 4th graders. Zwack says one of the consistent responses they've received after performances is "we never knew there was so much talent within the district".

The audition process includes 2 days of auditions which consists of one at Tech and one at Apollo. Victoria Hedtke explains because of all the snow days they did one day of auditions and then went to an online format. All of the auditions are reviewed and the show is set up based on that.

A middle school choir will also be performing at the show this year but most of the performers are high school students. Former student Winston Johnson says he participated in the shows for 6 years and really enjoyed his experiences.

If you'd like to get tickets to the event they are available both in advance and at the door. More information about the event including ticket information is available at LEAF's website.