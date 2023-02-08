LEAF Announces New Award Recipient

The LEAF 742 Distinguished Alumni Award is a new award and the first winner is Mark Bragelman, the President of Liberty Savings Bank in St. Cloud. LEAF board member Bruce Hentges and Mark joined me on WJON today. Bragelman will receive the award Saturday night during the intermission of Night of Stars at Tech High School. Hentges says the award recognizes District 742 graduates from Tech or Apollo who have stayed in the community and have had success and given back to the community.

Bragelman as President of Liberty Savings Bank in St. Cloud has been in involved in many community activities which includes the long running outdoor music concert called the Liberty Block party. Bragelman is a 1974 Apollo graduate who also served on the St. Cloud City Council. He says he is humbled by receiving this award and thinks it is wonderful what LEAF does for the district, its students and the community.

Night of the Stars is a fundraiser for LEAF which will take place Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. at Tech High School. The variety show features acts from District 742 students. Many of these acts are musical. LEAF stands for the local, education, and activities foundation for District 742 schools.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Bruce Hentges and Mark Bragelman it is available below.