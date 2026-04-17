COLLEGE ROUNDUP BASEBALL

WEDNESDAY APRIL 15th

CONCORDIA ST. PAUL BEARS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 4

The Bears out hit the Huskies nine to eight, including a home run and a double. Starting pitcher a righty junior Caden Carsen threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Liam Bystol threw two innings, he gave up four hits and one run.

Righty Junior Cole Newell earned the win with three innings of relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Hawken Hedlund, he went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Will Husemann went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Eric Berg went 1-3 for a RBI. Charlie Harms went 2-5 and Kaden Johnson went 1-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Setterlund was credited for. RBI and G. Berger went 1-3.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was righty senior Bryce Brassfield, he threw six innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty junior Seth Luther took the loss, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by John Pribula, he went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a walk. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-5 with

a home run for a RBI and Dawson Schmidt went 1-4 for a RBI. Austin Baumhover went 2-4 and Liam Moreno went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Max Robinson from Rogers HS went 1-4 and Eric Bello had two walks and he scored one run.

CONCORDIA ST. PAUL BEARS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 0

The Bears out hit the Huskies seven to six, including a double and a home run. Lou Walker started for the Bears, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Blake Eckmann, he went 1-3 with a home for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Berg went 2-3 for a RBI and Eli Nelson went 1-3 for a RBI. Charlie Harms went 1-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Setterlun went 1-3, Gus Berger went 1-4. Will Husemann was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Haugen Hedlund had a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Brayden Simones, a righty freshman threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore AJ Price threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cael Kolacia a righty senior threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Hayden Konkel, Liam Moreno and Hayden Frank all went 1-3. Wyatt Tweet and Nick Ibrahim both went 1-2 and Ryan Cahoon had a walk.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 4 GUSTAVAS 0

The Johnnies out hit the Gussies twelve to three and they played very solid defense. Max Edwards a righty freshman threw a complete game to earn

the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Johnnies offense was led by Riley Schwellenbach, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Justin Brooks had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Will Koeppen

and Alex Matchey both went 2-4 and Will Wareham went 1-4. Owen Amrhein went 3-3 and he scored two runs and Brendan Hemr went 2-3 and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was a righty junior Cole Spitzer, he threw two innings, gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded on strikeout. l.

Feeney threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brayden Kohls, he went 2-3 with a double and a stolen base and Daniel Dahmen went 1-3 with a stolen base.

GUSTAVAS GUSSIES 9 ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 6

The Gussies out hit the Johnnies, sixteen to six, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. Ben McDonald started on the mound, he threw 6 1/2 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Glovich threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and Jacob Weckop threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout. Logan Grinnell threw 1 1/3 and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Jackson Goldberg, he went 5-5 with a triple, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Charles Gearan went 2-4 with

two doubles for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cade Kimmes went 2-4 for two RBIs and two stolen bases and Jack Ortale went 2-4 with a double. Brayden Kohls went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI, one walk and he scored a pair of runs. Daniel Dahl went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run, Dylan Kopesky went 1-4 for a RBI and Simon James had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Johnnies starting pitcher was Hunter Hoen, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Jack Dobesh threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and Dylan Mohr threw 1/3 of a inning, he gave up six hits and three runs. Vinny Schleppler threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Johnnies offense was led by Will Koeppen went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Brooks went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a pair of

runs. Alex Matchey went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Will Wareham went 1-3 for a RBI. Reed Marquardt went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Riley Schellenbach scored a run. Branden Hemr went 1-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he had a walk and Owen Amrhein went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.