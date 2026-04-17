HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

TUESDAY APRIL 14TH

SARTELL SABRES 5 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Sabres were out hit five to three, they did put up four runs in the second inning, they took advantage of nine walks. Nolan Hemker started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Landon Fish threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Hemker went 1-4 for two RBIs, he

had a stolen base and he scored one run. Miles Simonsen went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Landon Fish had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Thompson had a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

Trevor Schlangen and Keaton Landowski both had two walks, Jackson Knott had a walk and Matt Schreiner had two walks and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Tydan Guida, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kehaus Caughey threw three innings, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Rylan Amundson, he went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and Kehuas Caughey went 1-2 with a triple for a RBI and a walk. Griffin Bartholomaus went 1-2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Evan Bolt went 1-4 and Gus Lund had a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL SABRES 7 BRAINERD WARRIORS 4

The Sabres out hit the Warriors ten to six, including home run, a triple and a double. Parker Smith started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Emmitt Hemmesch threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Gjemse threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 2-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Mateo Segura went 2-2 with a double for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Keaton Landowski went 1-2 with a home run for a RBI and two walks. Miles Simonsen went 2-4 and Matt Schreiner went 1-3 for a RBI. Nolan Hemker went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Jackson Knott went 1-4 with a stolen base.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Evan Bolt, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gus Lund threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Gus Lund, he went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI and Griffin Bartholomaus went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he

scored a run. Brady Vanek went 1-3 with four stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run, Brodie Piepkorn had a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Joey Castle went 1-3.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3

The Crush out hit the Storm eight for four, including a pair of doubles. Brett Pankonin threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three walks, two

walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaac Palmer threw three innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Orion Preisler threw one inning, he gave up three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jackson Stuber, he went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and Carter Williams had a sacrifice fly for RBI. Addison Dobowey

went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Everett Stine went 3-3 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gerad Henle went 1-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Brown scored a run. Jared Laudenbach had a walk and he scored two runs, Orion Preisler had a walk and he scored two runs and Ellis Baynes had a walk and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Brodie Washnieski threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Konner Sullette threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Blade threw one inning, he gave up three walks and he recorded seven two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Owen Gales went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he had one walk. Payten Remer went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and one walk. Carter Reideman went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Isaac Miller went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a run, Reed Kronstadt and Griffin Rothstein both had a walk and Brody Sabin scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 KIMBALL CUBS 4

The Royals out hit the Cubs thirteen to nine, they did collect a pair of doubles and nine players collected hits. Kane Nelson threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Swenson went 2-3 for two RBIs and he scored

a run and Reagan Elliot went 2-4 and he scored a run. Colton Burggraff went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kane Nelson went 2-3, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Jacob Albright went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jaden Albright had two walks. Matt Guinean and Matt Quintana both went 1-4 and both scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Devin G., he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah

M. threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Mason Danelke went 3-3 with a double and a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Tate Winter went 2-4 with

a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Stang and Noah Merten both went 1-4 and Drew scored a run. Braden J and Adrian Stang both went 1-3.

MILACA/FC WOLVES 4 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

The Wolves were out hit by the Pioneers eight to five, and they took advantage of eight walks. Brady Overson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 7 threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Isaiah Juetten, he went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he had a stolen base and E. Dale went 1-2 for a RBI. No. 7 went 1-2 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Ethan Abel went 1-2 with two walks and two stolen bases. Brady Ouverson went 1-4 with a walk and D. Hakes had two walks. Elijah Nelson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Kaysen Vanderzwang had a walk and he had two stolen bases.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Connor Hennessy, he threw two innings, he gave up one, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer Lochner

threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Grady Young threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, one run and a walk.

The Pioneers offense was led by Grady Young, he went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 2-3 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Preston Saehr had two walks and a RBI. Link Toops went 2-4 and he scored a run, Jansen Hardy and Connor Hennesey both went 1-4.