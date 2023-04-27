One-Vehicle Crash off Veterans Drive Destroys Garage

ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) - No one was injured Wednesday morning when a driver crashed through a fence along Veterans Drive.

The St. Cloud Police Department was sent to the intersection of Veterans Drive and 25th Avenue North just after 10:00 a.m.

Officers say a 72-year-old man from St. Cloud suffered an apparent medical emergency and lost consciousness while driving Westbound on Veterans Drive. His pickup traveled off the road, crashed through a homeowner’s fence, and into a garage on the property.

The driver was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, but the garage suffered extensive damage.

