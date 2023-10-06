One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Sherburne County

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A crash in Sherburne County sent one person to the hospital.

Sixty-one-year-old Randall Haupert was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle.

Haupert was driving Eastbound on Highway 10 in Big Lake when he collided with a Nissan SUV driven by 75-year-old Franklin Miles of Golden Valley who was traveling on Westbound Highway 10.

Miles was not hurt in the crash.

The incident happened at about noon on Thursday.