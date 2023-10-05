Giraffe Feces Seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Authorities say they have recovered giraffe feces at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection agriculture specialists inspected a small box containing the material on September 29th.

A passenger returning from Kenya arrived at MSP and was selected for inspection by CBP agriculture specialists. The passenger declared giraffe feces and stated she had obtained the droppings in Kenya and planned to make a necklace.

The passenger also stated in the past she had used moose feces at her home in Iowa.

Agriculture Specialists seized the box, and the excrement was destroyed via steam sterilization per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) destruction protocol.

Kenya is affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle disease, Foot and Mouth disease, and Swine Vesicular Disease.

