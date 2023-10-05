FAIRMONT (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota teenager will make life a "Cabaret" this weekend. St. Cloud Apollo Senior Lilli Midy will sing the title song from the musical "Cabaret" at the "Minnesota Sings" contest this weekend.

She performed "Cabaret," "Love Letters" and a duet of" You Don't Have to be a Baby to Cry" with her friend Hannah Schlinder at the District 742 LEAF "Night of the Stars" in February.

Apollo High School Senior Lilli Midy will compete in the "Minnesota Sings" competition in Fairmont. (Contributed photo.) Apollo High School Senior Lilli Midy will compete in the "Minnesota Sings" competition in Fairmont. (Contributed photo.) loading...

Based on her performance of "Cabaret," the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club decided to sponsor her for the "Minnesota Sings" competition.

Midy says she has always enjoyed singing ever since elementary school. She says she practiced two to three times week for about 60 minutes each time leading up the the "Night of the Stars" and has been practicing three or four times recently with her coach to polish things up.

Midy will perform at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and then find out her time slot for Sunday afterwards.

"Minnesota Sings" will be held at the Historic Fairmont Opera House in Fairmont and is a contest designed for amateur singers throughout the state.